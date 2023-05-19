Fundraiser For Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund

Cars, Cops and Coffee View Photos

Sonora, CA — An event coming up this Sunday (May 21) will raise money for local community members who are facing cancer.

The Adventist Health Sonora Foundation’s second annual “Cars, Cops and Coffee” fundraiser will take place from 9am-noon at the Diana J. White Institute’s Health Pavilion at 900 Mono Way.

The free event will feature a car show, live music performed by the Lacks, specialty coffee, donuts, and food options for purchase. The proceeds from the event will benefit Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund.

There will also be photo opportunities with Sonora Police Department Officers, and a chance to help “bail out” local leaders from the “Cars, Cops, and Coffee Jail.”

The event is geared toward all ages.