Clear
81.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fundraiser For Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Cars, Cops and Coffee

Cars, Cops and Coffee

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — An event coming up this Sunday (May 21) will raise money for local community members who are facing cancer.

The Adventist Health Sonora Foundation’s second annual “Cars, Cops and Coffee” fundraiser will take place from 9am-noon at the Diana J. White Institute’s Health Pavilion at 900 Mono Way.

The free event will feature a car show, live music performed by the Lacks, specialty coffee, donuts, and food options for purchase. The proceeds from the event will benefit Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund.

There will also be photo opportunities with Sonora Police Department Officers, and a chance to help “bail out” local leaders from the “Cars, Cops, and Coffee Jail.”

The event is geared toward all ages.

  • Cars, Cops and Coffee
  • Cars, Cops and Coffee
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 