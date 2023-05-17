An Avery Principal Gets Prestigious Award

Avery, CA – Avery Middle School Principal Scott Nicotero has been named 2023 Region 7 Middle School Administrator of the Year.

The annual Association of California School Administrators Award honors outstanding educational leaders across the state who strive to create and support equitable opportunities for students. Nicotero took over as principal in 2017 and was nominated by his predecessor, Jared Hungerford.

“As a former principal, the husband of an employee, and a proud dad of two students, I’ve had a first-hand look at how much Scott has done for Avery Middle School,” Hungerford said. “I felt that it was finally time he was recognized—not just for his work this year but for his many years of outstanding service.”

Hungerford also cited a long list of accomplishments, including Nicotero’s strong leadership, his boundless empathy, and the way he forges close relationships with students, families, and colleagues while balancing the operational duties and responsibilities of being a principal.