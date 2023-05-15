Jamestown Woman Arrested For Causing Fatal DUI Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP is providing details about a three-vehicle crash that took the life of an Angels Camp resident.

It happened on May 11 at around 5pm on Highway 108 west of Draper Mine Road.

The CHP reports that 49-year-old Tammi Truschke of Jamestown was driving a Ram 2500 truck westbound while she was allegedly intoxicated. She slammed into the rear of a Kia that was slowing down in front of her to make a left turn into a private residence. The Kia was then pushed into the path of a Ford F350 truck coming from the opposing direction driven by Samuel Luce of Jamestown, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Kia, an unidentified 39-year-old man from Angels Camp, was flown to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, where he later passed away from injuries.

Truschke was taken to Adventist Health Sonora to treat minor injuries, and the CHP notes that she was later arrested for “causing a crash with injuries while under the influence of alcohol and drugs/medications.”

Luce was not injured, despite his truck overturning.

The name of the deceased man has not been released by authorities at this time.