Prescribed Burn Getting Underway Near Groveland

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports that weather conditions are favorable and a prescribed burn is getting underway this morning in the Groveland Ranger District.

The burn area is situated along China Ridge between the Groveland Ranger District Office and four miles northeast of Greeley Hill. The majority of the burning will be adjacent to Smith Station Road, Greeley Hill Road and Forest Road 1S05.

Smoke may be visible over the coming several days along Smith Station Road and Highway 120, with some down-canyon drift smoke in the early morning and evening hours.

In the China Ridge area, the Forest Service plans to burn over 5,000 acres over the next five years, dependent on weather, fuel moisture, and conditions.

The agency notes that “Prescribed burning is an effective, cost-efficient method of reducing flammable forest fuels, improving firefighting capabilities, and reducing the impacts of large, uncontrolled damaging wildland fires.”