Victim Identified In HWY 12 Motorcycle Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Fatal motorcycle crash on HWY 12 in Wallace

Wallace, CA – The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of the county.

The deceased is 50-year-old Douglas Smith Jr. of Valley Springs. The collision happened on the morning of April 22 near the Southworth Road intersection. The CHP reports that Smith tried to pass on the left side of an SUV driven by 38-year-old Shawn Powers, also of Valley Springs, who had slowed down to make a lefthand turn. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and smashed into the left side of the SUV, killing Smith, while Powers suffered major injuries, as earlier reported here.

This was the second crash in the Wallace area in just two weeks; on April 9th, when two motorcycles went off Southworth Road near Highway 12, a Lodi man was killed. Further details on that wreck can be viewed here.

 

