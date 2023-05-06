Amador County Family Dispute Ends In Murder

Beau Glendenning Taylor View Photo

Amador County, CA – An Amador County man has been arrested for murder after a family dispute turned deadly.

A 911 call on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to the Amador County Sheriff’s dispatch reported hearing the argument and then shots fired. Deputies raced to the scene in the 10000 block of Highway 49 in Martell. Upon their arrival, they safely detained the alleged shooter in front of the home. He is 28–year–old Beau Glendenning Taylor, but sheriff’s officials did not specify his relationship to the deceased.

When deputies entered the residence, they found medics performing CPR on an unconscious male victim, 59-year-old Richard William Lewis. He had a gunshot wound to his face, and despite their efforts, Lewis succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Taylor was then arrested for murder. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.