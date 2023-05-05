Cloudy
Expect More Snow In The Sierra Nevada

By Mark Truppner
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 8 PM this evening until 8 PM Saturday.

Snow is expected in the upper elevations.

The snow levels will mostly range from 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations will range from three inches to as much as a foot near the peaks.

The heaviest snow is expected overnight, beginning tonight and continuing through Saturday morning, when the temperatures will also be the coldest.

Scattered snow showers are also likely on Saturday afternoon.

The late season snow may catch travelers off guard, so be sure to slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be difficult at times.

As of this posting, there are no restrictions on Highway 88 (Carson Pass). Highway 108 has no restrictions up to the closure gate at Eagle Meadows. Highway 4 has no restrictions up to the closure gate located at the east end of Lake Alpine. Highway 120 has no restrictions up to the closure at Big Oak Flat Road and Crane Flat.

