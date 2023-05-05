Mostly Cloudy
Traffic Alert Regarding Dismissal At Sonora Elementary

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Elementary School

Sonora, CA — Sonora Elementary will be letting students out all at once tomorrow, which could cause traffic impacts.

The school will be doing one dismissal at 12:30 p.m. on Friday instead of staggered dismissals. Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley reports that the public is being asked to avoid the school, located on Greenley Road, while students are being let out between 12 and 1 p.m. Travelers should find an alternative route during that time if possible to alleviate traffic congestion.

The one dismissal is due to the school conducting a strategic planning workshop and partnering with selected members of the community and entities to address the priorities of the school and plan to enhance the district in the future, according to Brickley.

 

