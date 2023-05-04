Light Rain
A Traffic Alert In Downtown Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Sonora Police are on the scene of a pickup fire and have currently closed several streets in the downtown area.

These streets are currently closed to traffic: Stewart Street, between Theall and Mehun streets, and Shepherd Street and Mehun Street. Officers are directing travelers, which is getting backed up. There is plenty of activity with emergency vehicles in the area and no estimated time has been given as to when these roadways will be reopened.

