Former Jamestown Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Lance Allen Nokes View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to several offenses, including attempted murder, making criminal threats, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reports that 48-year-old former Jamestown resident Lance Allen Nokes told his victim he would kill her, attempted to strangle her unconscious, struck her numerous times in the face, and pulled her hair out.

It happened at a residence in Tuolumne County on July 18 of last year. The victim had moved out of the home, but was lured back by Nokes, and he said he wanted to talk to her. Nokes was on bail at the time after being arrested weeks earlier for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a misdemeanor domestic violence incident against the same victim.

The DA’s Office adds, “At sentencing, an impact statement was read from the victim in which she recounted her terror and injuries from that incident but also demonstrated her resounding strength from being able to recover and find happiness again by surrounding herself with friends and family. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Novelli. The survivor was supported by Victim Witness Advocate Hollie Brown.”