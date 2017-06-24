Sinking The Putt To Raise Money For ‘Project HOPE’

SRMC Golf Classic: Black Oak Casino Resort’s Aaron Moss, Ron Patel, Ed Wickman and BJ Nelson at the Medical Center’s Golf Classic Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Many hit the green to help fund a mobile health van that brings free care to those in need.

This year’s Sonora Regional Medical Center’s 17th Annual Golf Classic Resort raised $50,400 for its free mobile health van “Project HOPE.” The van, staffed by a nurse practitioner, is stationed at the Crossroads shopping center twice a week and Interfaith once a month, providing free basic healthcare services to people who have no health insurance or who are underinsured.

“Project HOPE has been offering access to free, basic health-care services to our community for more than twenty years,” says Kara Turpen, Manager of Philanthropy and Golf Classic organizer. “The Golf Classic is always a fun way for the Medical Center and supporters to make sure this important health-care service continues.”

The charity event teed off at Saddle Creek Golf with 129 golfers, 56 event sponsors, donors and volunteers.

The hospital provided this list of winning golfers:

1st Place Gross – Philip Alphrey, Dale Brown, Bobby Chima and John Dahlpogetti

1st Place Net – Larry England, Steven Jensen, MD, Michael Arnold and H. Randolph Holder

2nd Place – Jim Hoyt, Mutumga Maithya, Nick Parry and Joe Deleon

3rd Place – Doug Johnson, Mike Keckler, Blake Ollar and Brad Shannon Most Honest – K.C. Cole, Suzanne Mahanna, Dennis Lafayette and Paul Wild

Closest to the Pins — # 4 – Guy Martin # 7 – Joe Deleon #11 – Mike Schussel #14 – Dan McCulloch)

Longest Drive — Blake Ollar

Straightest Drive — Men – Sammy Marquez

Straightest Drive Women – Alba Rodriguez

Mr. Bones Contest — Juan Maya

