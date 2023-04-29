Power Outage In Columbia

Columbia, CA — More than 350 PG&E customers have lost electricity in three o’clock hour in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

The power outage is impacting 358 customers along Parrotts Ferry Road. The utility reports that a crew is investigating a cause. For those heading to Columbia College for its graduation ceremony tonight, the outage is just past Sawmill Flat Road, so it is not impacted the event. However, the airport and the state park are affected. The company gives an estimated repair time of 9:45 p.m.