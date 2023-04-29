Clear
Power Outage In Columbia

By Tracey Petersen
Columbia, CA — More than 350 PG&E customers have lost electricity in three o’clock hour in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

The power outage is impacting 358  customers along Parrotts Ferry Road. The utility reports that a crew is investigating a cause. For those heading to Columbia College for its graduation ceremony tonight, the outage is just past Sawmill Flat Road, so it is not impacted the event. However, the airport and the state park are affected. The company gives an estimated repair time of 9:45 p.m.

 

