Free Flag Day Exchange Underway Today

Sonora, CA – With today being Flag Day and the Fourth of July around the corner, community resources are offering a timely exchange of new flags, free of charge, for anyone’s worn or tattered Old Glory.

According to Pack 513 Cubmaster Ashley Foye, Caldwell Insurance, located in the Indian Rock Center (14566 Mono Way) is hosting the event until 2 p.m. In addition to replacement American flags, the business is supplying free hot dogs, chips and snowcones for anyone coming by.

The Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 500 who are staffing the exchange will also be handling the formal retirement of the flags they take in, which is done in a burning ceremony for cloth flags. Stars and Stripes made of nylon are cut and sent off to be separately handled. These activities, according to Foye, will be formally conducted in November during a Veterans Day Weekend campout. Those interested in supporting these and other scout activities are welcome to make donations onsite at the exchange.

