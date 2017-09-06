Mother Lode Students Awarded Scholarships

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) handed out funds to help students from three local high schools in Calaveras County with their higher education expenses.
CCF bestowed its Career & Technical Training (C&TT) Scholarships for 2017 during recent award night events. In total, $9,000 was awarded. The breakdown was $1,500 for each student that included four from Calaveras High, one from Bret Harte High and another from Mountain Oaks.
CCF provided this list of the student scholarship recipients:
- Calaveras High School student Jayda Hufana, of Valley Springs, is pursuing a career in cosmetology. Alexandra Smith, of Valley Springs, will be attending a trade school and focusing on automotive mechanics. Megan Lou Wright from Glencoe will study Animal Science at Modesto JC with the goal of becoming a Police K-9 trainer. Calissa Morse will attend Modesto JC with emphasis on a career in Social Work.
- Bret Harte High School student Paige Herndon, of Angels Camp, will be attending Sacramento City College or Butte Junior College and work toward a career in the medical field with emphasis on becoming an emergency responder.
- Mountain Oaks School senior, Daniel Hill, will be attending Columbia College and plans to seek a degree in Natural Resources with a career goal of becoming a Game Warden.
The foundation reports that since the C&TT fund’s 2011 inception, over $55,000 has been awarded.