Mother Lode Students Awarded Scholarships

Calaveras High School students, (L to R), Alexandra Smith, Jayda Hufana, Calissa Morse, and Megan Wright hold their certificates after receiving C&TT scholarships Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) handed out funds to help students from three local high schools in Calaveras County with their higher education expenses.

CCF bestowed its Career & Technical Training (C&TT) Scholarships for 2017 during recent award night events. In total, $9,000 was awarded. The breakdown was $1,500 for each student that included four from Calaveras High, one from Bret Harte High and another from Mountain Oaks.

CCF provided this list of the student scholarship recipients:

Calaveras High School student Jayda Hufana, of Valley Springs, is pursuing a career in cosmetology. Alexandra Smith, of Valley Springs, will be attending a trade school and focusing on automotive mechanics. Megan Lou Wright from Glencoe will study Animal Science at Modesto JC with the goal of becoming a Police K-9 trainer. Calissa Morse will attend Modesto JC with emphasis on a career in Social Work.

Bret Harte High School student Paige Herndon, of Angels Camp, will be attending Sacramento City College or Butte Junior College and work toward a career in the medical field with emphasis on becoming an emergency responder.

Mountain Oaks School senior, Daniel Hill, will be attending Columbia College and plans to seek a degree in Natural Resources with a career goal of becoming a Game Warden.

The foundation reports that since the C&TT fund’s 2011 inception, over $55,000 has been awarded.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.