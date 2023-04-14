Standard Park Closed At Least A Couple More Months

Standard, CA — Cleanup, and disinfecting work, is still underway at Standard Park following flooding that occurred throughout February and March.

Recreation Manager Eric Aitken reports, “Much of the flood debris has been cleaned up and removed from the park. The company completing the repairs is currently disinfecting the affected areas of the park. The last large portion of the repairs will require all four softball infields, as well as the warning track dirt, to be removed and replaced before we can reopen the park to the public.”

The ground is still too wet to bring in the needed equipment to do the work. Once the area dries out, and the work begins, it will take about eight weeks to complete.

Aitken adds, “We know what a huge impact this has had and will have on our community and user groups. We are working with the contractor to do everything possible to get the park back open for leagues, activities, and events as soon as possible.”

Standard Park is located at 18500 Standard Road.