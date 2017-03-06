Looking Toward The Future

MLV student panel: (Left to Right) From Sonora High was Josh Harris and Carley Copello, from Summerville High was Kii Kellerman and Hope Flores, from Tioga High was Austin Pruitt and from Don Pedro High was Jafet Perez Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views focuses on some class of 2017 graduates as they head out into the world.

This weekend’s guests are a panel of graduating seniors from Tuolumne County high schools. From Sonora High was Josh Harris and Carley Copello, from Summerville High was Kii Kellerman and Hope Flores, from Tioga High was Austin Pruitt and from Don Pedro High was Jafet Perez. The students discussed student life and challenges facing them as they move in the next stage of their lives including technology and career trends, the future of the nation, what are the popular career paths and advice for the undergraduates.

