Caltrans Plans, Beginning Sunday June 4

Sonora, CA – While Mother Lode motorists will see fewer Caltrans cone zones this week, at least one promises to test travelers’ patience in the Arnold area.

Anticipate delays up to 20 minutes along Highway 4 between Upper Moran Road and the Big Trees State Park every weekday as construction improvements continue from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Caltrans officials additionally estimate ten-minute waits between Moran Road and Willow Street as utility work is being done from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Overnight traffic signal work beginning Sunday, on Highway 26 in Valley Springs, scheduled through Saturday morning may potentially create ten-minute travel interruptions in that area between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Tuolumne County Travel Delays

Ten-minute overnight traffic waits are also possible beginning Sunday on Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road, as guardrail improvements continue through Friday morning from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

While no overnight closures are in the works this week on the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge by Lake Don Pedro, the 24/7 ten-minute long travel stops remain on both sides of the bridge span while renovations continue until project completion, probably in November.

