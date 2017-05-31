Yosemite Opens Lottery To Climb Half Dome Cables

Yosemite National Park, CA — Hikers aspiring to ascend Yosemite National Park’s iconic Half Dome this season may, beginning today, apply for the opportunity to do so.

Beginning Friday, park officials say the Half Dome cables will be safely back in place and ready for hikers, although conditions that day may well still be somewhat wintry and icy.

Today marks the first day that applications are being taken for the limited number of daily permits to climb the cables. These are absolutely required, 24/7 under park regulations in the interest of maintaining public safety, due to Half Dome’s mighty draw. Accomplishing what is considered the park’s most challenging day hike to get to — and then up and safely back down those cables — continues to be one of the park’s most sought after experiences for many who are up to it.

Interested hikers may submit applications for the lotteries from 12:01 a.m. until 1 p.m. two days ahead of their intended hiking date and may request up to six permits (click here to access the web interface). The cost to submit an application is $10 and a $10 fee is charged for each permit issued. These permits cannot be obtained in person anywhere in the park. Another word to the wise: all applicants must use their legal name when applying and are required to show a matching government-issued ID at the permit check point.

Measuring some 8,800 feet above sea level, the familiar granite monument that is shaped like its name suggests, rises nearly 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley floor. While the hike might take many some ten to 14 hours to accomplish at once, those opting for a more leisurely journey may opt to camp along the way. Overnight use permits are available through the park’s Wilderness Center. For more details, click here.

