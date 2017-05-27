Sonora Woman Injured In Twain Harte Crash

CHP partol car Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA – The CHP is blaming distracted driving for a head-on crash that injured a Sonora woman.

The accident happened on Twain Harte Drive around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Twain Harte. The CHP reports 44-year-old Brandon Keith Rolin of Bakersfield was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the roadway near High Road. He told officers that something fell from his center console which caused him to look down at the passenger side floor board. While doing that he allowed his vehicle to drift across the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic and smash into 24-year-old Kimberly Catherine Byrdharl’s 1991 Jeep Cherokee head-on. Both vehicles had extensive front end damage, according to the CHP.

Byrdharl suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Sonora Regional Medical Center. Rolin was not hurt. The CHP reports neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in this collision.

