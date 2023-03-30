Columbia College Celebrates 5 Years of Accomplishments For Promise Program

Sonora, CA– Columbia College Foundation, along with college leaders, community supporters, and Promise students, celebrated five years of achievements for the Columbia College Promise program on March 23rd. Launched in 2018, the program provides a full year of free tuition and fees to high school graduates who immediately enroll full-time following graduation. Since its inception, the program has served over 1,000 recent high school graduates.

“The impact has been tremendous, and continues to build,” said Foundation President Charles Segerstrom. “Students and families realize the value of coming to Columbia as a great first step after high school.”

Over the years, the program has evolved to include services such as housing for students in crisis, internet hotspots for those facing technology challenges, and a Leadership Education Program to help students develop their leadership skills. The program has expanded to cover two full years of free tuition and fees for Promise students. As “Free for Me,” a one-year offering by the Yosemite Community College District ends, the Promise Program will continue into the fall. Additionally, Columbia College is preparing to launch an enhanced counseling and mentoring program to support further Promise students in achieving their educational goals.

“This program has been a true partnership between the community and the college,” said Segerstrom. “It’s showing our high school students that Columbia is a smart choice, we want them here and we are here to support them every step of the way. They’re getting the message and they’re counting on the Promise. It’s a great community investment.”

The Promise Program serves recent high school graduates from Tuolumne, Calaveras, and parts of Stanislaus Counties. Funds can be used for Trade and Technical Education, Associate of Arts Degrees, and transfer readiness to four-year colleges and universities.

For more information on the Columbia College Promise program, contact the Columbia College Foundation office at 209-588-5065 or visit here.