Long Barn Power Outage

By Tracey Petersen
Power outage along HWY 108 in the Long Barn area

Long Barn, CA — A PG&E power outage in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County is impacting hundreds of customers.

The outage runs along Highway 108 from just east of Mi-Wuk Village to just west of Cold Springs and Pinecrest Lake and includes Lyons Reservoir. The total number of customers affected is 714. Their lights went out around 10:30 a.m. The utility blames the weather for the loss of electricity and has given a restoration time of 5 p.m.

