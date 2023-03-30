Long Barn Power Outage

Long Barn, CA — A PG&E power outage in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County is impacting hundreds of customers.

The outage runs along Highway 108 from just east of Mi-Wuk Village to just west of Cold Springs and Pinecrest Lake and includes Lyons Reservoir. The total number of customers affected is 714. Their lights went out around 10:30 a.m. The utility blames the weather for the loss of electricity and has given a restoration time of 5 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .