Traffic Alert: TUD Hydrant Repair To Slow Travel

By Tracey Petersen
TUD hydrant

SONORA, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) will temporarily close a Cedar Ridge area roadway for hydrant repair on Hillside Dr.

TUD reports that the closure will be on Hillside Drive, off Kewin Mill, northwest of Twain Harte and Highway 108. Construction crews will make those repairs today, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

TUD asks motorists to proceed with caution and take alternative routes whenever possible. For questions regarding the work contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536 or visit us at www.tudwater.com.

