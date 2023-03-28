Calaveras Public Works Update Copper Cove Drive Status

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras. CA– Copper Cove Drive in Copperopolis remains completely closed between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road due to severe road damage. The Calaveras County Public Works Department has identified necessary repairs to reopen the road and is working with a construction contractor to complete them. Guardrails are scheduled to be installed the week of April 10th, after which the road will be reopened. In the meantime, drivers must continue to use alternate routes and should note that violating the complete road closure will result in citations issued by the Sheriff’s Department.

If the public has any questions or needs to report urgent road-related issues, call Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).