Rainbow Pool And Cherry Lake Restrictions Extended Into 2024

Sonora, CA– Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken has extended the existing restrictions at Rainbow Pools and Cherry Lakes, effective through December 31, 2024, citing public safety concerns. Visitors to Cherry Lake are prohibited from camping, cooking, building, or maintaining a campfire on National Forest Lands at, below, or within 100 feet above the Cherry Lake high water mark or on the island within Cherry Lake. Meanwhile, alcohol is prohibited within the Rainbow Pool area.

The alcohol prohibition area is marked by Highway 120 and extends along the road for a distance of 100 feet. The area then continues south, east, and north for 100 feet along a forest road. It proceeds east along Highway 120 for 650 feet and then north along another forest road for 75 feet until it reaches an intersection. The prohibition area continues north for 100 feet beyond the intersection before heading west, south, and southwest along a forest road to the overpass of Highway 120. More information can be found at the Forest Service website located here.