Local Students Recognized For Achievements

Students recognized at the event: Students honored at the Every Student Succeeds Breakfast in February include (from left): Front row — Norma Stover, Shay Cargill, Evangeline Young, Owen Hill, Marley Hartzell-Brown, Carmen Rico; back row — Gabe Castro, Mashaela Nute, Alicia Grotomeyer, Bryon Johnson (blocked in photo), Grant Pollock, Tyler Wine, Brayden Irwin, McKenzie Munsel, Nathan Dovie, Colton Pingree, and Colton Harger View Photo

Sonora, CA – The 2023 “Every Student Succeeds Breakfast” was held last month at the Sonora Els Lodge and some of those making the grade were also awarded scholarships.

The Tuolumne Charter of the Association of California School Administrators (TCACSA) hosted the annual breakfast where 18 students, ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade, were recognized for their achievements. Family members and educators who supported each student were also invited to attend.

Each school district in Tuolumne County nominated one student for recognition for academic achievement, with some overcoming obstacles or challenges. During the breakfast, a brief description of each student’s achievements and successes was noted. 12th-grade students also received a $1,000 scholarship to continue their future education from the Sonora Area Foundation and community member, Dan Imfeld.

TCACSA provided this list of students that received recognition: