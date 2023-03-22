Cloudy
Evacuation Warning Lifted in West Point

By B.J. Hansen
Mitigation measures on Barney Way In West Point

West Point, CA — 34 homes in the West Point area of Calaveras County are no longer under an evacuation warning.

The homes near the Middle Fork of the Mokelumne River were threatened by a potential debris slide. The Calaveras Office of Emergency Services reports, “Mitigation measures to divert water around the washed-out area on Barney Way have been completed, and the soil has not moved in the last 48 hours. This area will continue to be monitored.”

The evacuation shelter at the West Point Community Hall is now closed. It will remain staged in the event that it needs to reopen.

