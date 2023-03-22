Local Camp Receives Grant From Christopher Reeve’s Foundation

Groveland, CA — The Camp Tuolumne Trails in Groveland for individuals with disabilities has received a $38,655 grant from the late actor Christopher Reeve’s foundation.

The camp received one of the 34 Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) 2022 Priority Impact Quality of Life Grants, which awarded more than a million dollars in total support to nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis.

Camp officials noted that the money will be used to purchase and install three ceiling-mounted lift systems; a similar chair can be viewed in the image box picture. The chairs will be for the camp’s infirmary and both of the bathhouses, which camp officials say will broaden the camp’s ability to provide a safe and fully accessible camp for individuals with mobility issues.

“We are truly honored to be one of the few organizations selected by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center to receive the 2022 Priority Quality of Life grant. The grant enabled Camp Tuolumne Trails to purchase three ceiling-mounted lift systems, which will be a tremendous aid and a huge safety improvement for both our campers and our staff,” stated Jerry Baker, President of Camp Tuolumne Trails. “We are extremely grateful and appreciative to the foundation for enabling us to further our mission of making Camp Tuolumne Trails one of the most accessible and accommodating camps in the country,” added Baker.

For more information regarding the camp, click here. Since the grant’s inception, more than 3,600 grants totaling over $37 million have been awarded, click here for further foundation details