Three Mother Lode Highways Still Impacted By Recent Storms

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews will continue to work on drainage, slides and snow removal next week on three Mother Lode highways, with one section of roadway now reopened.

Caltrans wants to alert travelers to expect up to 10-minute delays in these areas and use alternate routes whenever possible.

In Tuolumne County, Caltrans provided the following road work on Highway 120:

Long-term closure of the number 1 (left) and 2 (middle) lanes from the Tuolumne County line to Tulloch Dam Road for drainage work, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through March 29, 2023.

Highway 120 is currently closed at Evergreen Road until further notice as snow is removed and the roadway is safe for travel.

In Mariposa County, crews will conduct the following work on Highways 49 and 140:

One-way traffic control on Highway 49 at Bagby Vista Point for slide removal. There is no ETO.

Full highway closure of Highway 140 from Foresta Road to El Portal Road for slide removal. There is no ETO.

Highway closure of Highway 140 at River Canyon Road is now OPEN.