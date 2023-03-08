Two Buses Collide In Soulsbyville Area

CHP patrol car View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — First responders are on the scene of two school buses that collided in the Willow Springs area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports the buses are blocking the 20700 block of West Willow Springs Road near Gaughen Court and Soulsbyville Road, south of Highway 108. There are no further details on exactly how the two buses hit each other. Luckily, no injuries have been reported in this crash, which ripped off the stop sign on one of the buses, according to the CHP. It is unclear how many students were on the buses at the time of the collision.

A parent from Soulsbyville Elementary School forwarded this email sent out by school officials just after the collision that occurred just after 3 p.m.:

“Attention bus riders: There was a minor NO INJURY collision with our school buses during the afternoon route today 3-8-23. CHP is currently responding to the scene. We are not permitted to release students until CHP releases the scene. Once CHP responds, we will continue the routes as soon as possible. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this causes our families.”

Officers are working to move the buses to the Willow Springs Community Center parking lot nearby and hope to have the scene cleared shortly.