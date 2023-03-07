Former Sierra Conservation Center Deputy Chief Now A Warden

Twain Harte, CA – The new warden of the Salinas Valley State Prison in the Monterey area is a resident of Twain Harte.

Trent Allen has been the acting warden for the Salinas Valley State Prison since 2021. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced he had been promoted to Warden of that corrections facility. Before that, Allen was the Chief Deputy Administrator at the Sierra Conservation Center from 2020 to 2021. Prior to that, he was the Correctional Administrator at San Quentin State Prison from 2017 to 2020.

Allen served as a correctional captain at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Headquarters from 2015 to 2017 and the year before that, at California Correctional Health Care Services.

Allen’s background also includes being a correctional lieutenant at multiple institutions, including California State Prison, Avenal State Prison, Salinas Valley State Prison, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Headquarters from 2008 to 2014, and a correctional sergeant at the Salinas prison from 2005 to 2008. After serving as an E-5 Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2001, Allen’s first job was as a Calipatria State Prison Correctional Officer from 2002 to 2005 in Imperial County in Southern California.

Senate confirmation is not required for this position, with a salary of $175,332. Allen is registered without party preference.