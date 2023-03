Jamestown, CA — Caltrans reports that drainage work is spurring the closure of one traffic lane of Highway 108/120 from the Stanislaus County line up to Tulloch Dam Road.

Caltrans reports the closure is of the number one (left-passing) lane.

The work is planned today through Friday, weather permitting, from 7am-4pm. Travelers can anticipate 10-minute delays during work hours. Use caution in the area.