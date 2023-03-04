Calaveras County Disaster Recovery Center To Close

Flooding in the Castle Rock Mobile Home Park in Valley Springs View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County Disaster Recovery Center in San Andreas will close at the end of today.

Residents who had damage or losses from the flooding and storms that began on December 27, 2022, and continued into January 2023 can still apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with the deadline to apply on Thursday, March 16. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. today.

A center has also opened at the Amador County Administration Center. It is located at 810 Court Street, Jackson, CA 95642. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County officials add, “Individuals, regardless of county residence, can visit any Disaster Recovery Center and meet with FEMA staff and representatives of other federal and state agencies who can provide information about disaster assistance.” To find a recovery center near you, click here.

To apply for FEMA assistance, click here, use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For an accessible video on how to apply, click here.