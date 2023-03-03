Sonora Mayor Plummer To Give Update On City Issues

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Mayor Mark Plummer.

He will give an update on the passage of the one-cent sales tax increase and why a consultant has been hired to help get the city get on a desirable financial path.

He will also talk about the planning underway, and community input needed, related to improvements on Linoberg Street. In addition, he will speak about a major transit project that will get underway in downtown in about a week’s time.

Other topics will be homelessness, the Sonora Dome, and potential city-county initiatives.