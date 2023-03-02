CHP Reminds: Clear Snow Off Vehicles Before Driving

Vehicle with snow piled on top View Photo

Sonora, CA – The recent wintry weather in the Mother Lode has left many vehicles piled high with snow, and not clearing it off before traveling can be a hazard to drivers and others on the roadways, according to the CHP.

The vehicle pictured in the image box is a good example of a potentially dangerous roadway situation. The CHP recounts an officer’s recent conversation with the travelers, “The occupants of this vehicle asked our officer if it’s safe to continue from here without chains. They’d like to take them off. Not surprisingly, our officer was more concerned with the load of snow on top of the vehicle.”

The CHP Sonora Unit warns drivers that the snow falls off and can strike vehicles following behind. They add that the damage to other vehicles from chunks of snow flying off can be significant. CHP says some of the damage is caused by those chunks. For drivers, shifting snow can obstruct their view, as this example is offered by the CHP: “As the snow begins to melt, if you hit your brakes, the snow will slide forward and obstruct your windshield.”

Citing safety first, the CHP encourages motorists to “take the extra minute or two and clear off your car.”