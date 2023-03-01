Travelers Asked To Stay Clear Of Snow Plows In Calaveras County

Snow plow working in Arnold area along HWY 4 View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists are being asked to help snowplows keep on the job and, for safety reasons, not interrupt them while they are clearing roadways, according to county officials.

As snow removal operations continue 24/7 due to the snow being dumped by this wintry storm, Calaveras County Public Works officials state they are working diligently with available resources to address as many needs throughout the county as possible. They noted that this widespread event has spread snow removal resources thinner than usual, working 12-hour shifts 24 hours a day throughout the county.

“Due to the large volumes of snow that we are experiencing, our crews are attempting to ensure one lane of traffic is opened for emergency services. Crews will return to each road to widen the lanes when able,” according to road officials.

Motorists are also being asked to stay clear of staff as they work on the roadways.

“For the safety of our employees and members of our community, we ask that residents do not attempt to communicate with snowplow drivers or employees while they are operating snow removal equipment on county roadways,” stated county public works officials, adding, “Operating snow removal equipment requires a great deal of focus and concentration to ensure the safety of both the operator and members of the public. Our goal is to provide the best possible service with the resources available.”

Travelers should instead direct their questions or report road-related issues, to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside that timeframe, the public should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.