Tuolumne County Updates Weekend Warming Facilities

Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The wintry weather now forecast to last into next week has Tuolumne County OES updating its hours for its warming facility.

Noting that significant low-elevation snow, gusty winds, rain, and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday of next week, OES officials detailed how those needing a warm, dry place can get help.

“Unhoused/homeless individuals who are age 60 or older, disabled, families with children, and youth ages 18-26, please call 209-768-9684 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to receive information about temporary overnight shelter,” shared county officials.

The following facility provided by the county will be open for the weekend but could close at any time should conditions exist that affect staffing:

Sonora Main Library

Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

480 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-5507

Below are the Tuolumne County Public Works sand locations, which require the public to bring their own bags and shovel:

Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

Assistance for those needing to shelter animals can be obtained by contacting Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After-hours animal emergencies should be directed to the sheriff’s office dispatch at 209-533-5815.