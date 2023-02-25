Flurries
Many Waking Up To No Power This Morning

By Tracey Petersen
Power Outages in Tuolumne, Mariposa and Merced counties

Tuolumne County, CA — More PG&E power outages are impacting over 4,000 customers this morning.

The outages are in the same area that lost electricity yesterday morning, stretching from Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park, as well as a section of Tuolumne County south in the Groveland area. The outages run along Highways 120, 49 and 140. The company attributes much of the cause to weather, but also to equipment issues and an emergency issue in Groveland. PG&E did not further detail those issues. Some of the outages started last night, while others occurred in the early morning hours. The utility has not given restoration times for many of these outages. However, the one in the Groveland area has a repair time of 2:30 p.m.

