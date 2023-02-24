School Superintendent Abernathy On Mother Lode Views

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, Zack Abernathy.

He will speak about his goals for the office and how he has been getting acclimated during his first month and a half on the job.

Abernathy will also talk about his background and why he decided to run for office. In addition, he will talk about the role of the superintendent of schools.

Earlier there were questions about whether he would qualify for the ballot because of the required Administrative Credential needed for the position. After initially being denied by the election’s office, Abernathy filed a lawsuit, and was allowed by Superior Court Judge Kevin Siebert to continue forward. Abernathy was then victorious in the election by defeating incumbent Cathy Parker by a narrow margin. On the show, he will also talk about some of the educational steps he has taken since that time when it comes to making sure he was eligible to step into the position.

Other topics will include challenges facing rural education and local youth.