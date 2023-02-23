Update: Crash Closes Section Of HWY 108

Update at 4:55 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 has reopened. Details on the crashes can be viewed below.

Update at 4:40 p.m.: CHP officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that Highway 108 in the Confidence area of Tuolumne County should reopen within the next 10-15 minutes after a three-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. A towing crew has been able to remove a tanker truck that had been blocking both lanes of the highway near Confidence Road. The CHP added that the initial collision and icy conditions led to between 10 and 20 additional vehicles going off the highway into ditches. CHP officers continue to direct traffic onto Confidence South Fork Road to Middle Camp Sugarpine Road to detour the mess. There are no reports of injuries, according to the CHP.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: CHP officers continue to direct traffic, which is backed up in both directions, on Highway 108 in the Confidence area after a three-vehicle crash. The CHP reports that two additional vehicles have gone off the roadway and into a ditch just east of Confidence South Fork Road. Assisting fire crews have closed the highway near Confidence Road, and traffic is being detoured onto Confidence South Fork Road to Middle Camp Sugarpine Road. There remain no details on any injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as much as possible as there is plenty of activity in the area.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – A three-vehicle collision has shut down a section of Highway 108 in the Confidence area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports one of the vehicles is blocking the eastbound lane. Assisting fire crews have closed the highway near Confidence Road, and traffic is being detoured onto Confidence South Fork Road to Middle Camp Sugarpine Road. There are no details on any injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as much as possible due to the large number of emergency personnel and equipment on the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.