Emergency Tree Work In Tuolumne County Impacts Two Roads

By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Road closed sign

Photo Icon View Photo

East Sonora, CA – Emergency tree work will impact travelers along two roadways this afternoon in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

County road officials have advised that PG&E subcontractors will be performing emergency tree removal operations, which will necessitate closures of the following county roads:

  • Longeway Road at Red River Drive – 3:00 pm through 8:00 pm

There will be a full closure on Red River Drive and one-lane traffic control on Longeway Road with detour signage in place.

