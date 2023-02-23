Emergency Tree Work In Tuolumne County Impacts Two Roads

Road closed sign View Photo

East Sonora, CA – Emergency tree work will impact travelers along two roadways this afternoon in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

County road officials have advised that PG&E subcontractors will be performing emergency tree removal operations, which will necessitate closures of the following county roads:

Longeway Road at Red River Drive – 3:00 pm through 8:00 pm

There will be a full closure on Red River Drive and one-lane traffic control on Longeway Road with detour signage in place.