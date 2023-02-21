California Republicans Urge Governor to Prevent Summer Gas Price Surge

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

SACRAMENTO, CA– California Legislative Republicans have issued a letter to Governor Newsom, calling on him to take action within his authority to prevent the expected surge in gas prices. California Legislative Republicans oppose what they are calling ‘Gavin’s New Gas Tax,’ which is scheduled for its first hearing in the Legislature tomorrow.

Last year, gas prices soared to as high as $7 a gallon in some areas of the state. Despite a dip from last summer’s high, gas prices are expected to rise again soon, potentially to over $5 a gallon. Last summer, Californians paid as much as $2.60 per gallon more for gas than the national average. The letter sent by both Assembly and Senate Republicans urges the Governor to delay the transition from winter-blend fuel to summer-blend fuel, extend the suspension of the diesel tax, and delay the annual gas tax increase scheduled to take effect on July 1st.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said, “California drivers are struggling with high gas prices, and if the summer-blend mandate moves forward as planned, things will only get worse. We need greater flexibility to prevent gas prices from spiking – this simple step will provide that while reducing the burden on cash-strapped Californians.”

This request is time sensitive since refineries are already preparing for the transition from winter-blend to summer-blend. In addition to sending this letter, Legislative Republicans are urging Californians to contact the Governor’s office and request his support for immediate action. The full letter can be found here.