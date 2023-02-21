Calaveras Disaster Recovery Center Relocates To San Andreas Location

SAN ANDREAS, CA.– The Calaveras County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) has relocated from the Calaveras County Fairgrounds to the Calaveras Health & Human Services Agency Building at 509 E. St. Charles Street in San Andreas. The new location will operate from 9 AM-5 PM, Monday through Saturday, and will be closed on Sundays.

The DRC’s goals are to assist those affected by the recent winter storms in the Calaveras County area. Individuals and small business owners can apply for federal assistance, including grants and disaster loans, and learn about other available resources. In addition, those requiring transportation to the DRC can call Dial-A-Ride at (209) 754-4450 to schedule a ride.

To apply for FEMA assistance, individuals can call 1-800-621-3362, apply online at disasterassistance.gov, or apply in person at the DRC. For more information, please visit the Calaveras County website or contact the Calaveras County Disaster Recovery Center.