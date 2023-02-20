Local Students Recognized For Spelling Bee Success

Quinn Igoe receives first place award from Superintendent Zack Abernathy View Photos

Sonora, CA — 36 students took part in the Tuolumne County Junior High Spelling Bee.

The event was recently held at Curtis Creek Elementary School, and the Superintendent of Schools office reports that the spelling skills were “awe-inspiring.”

The top finisher, Quinn Igoe, and second place, Hana Connolly, will represent Tuolumne County at the state-level Junior High Spelling Bee which will be held on May 13 in San Joaquin County (open to students in all 58 California counties). Coming in a close third was Rachel Thomas. All participants received shirts, pins and special certificates.

Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy took part in the event, along with volunteer judges, Shandy Bearden, Kay O’Kerrins, Diane Dotson, Terry Miller, Liz Miller, and Cyndi Simonson.