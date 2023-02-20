President’s Day 2023 Closures

United States Flag Flies In The Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is President’s Day, so Tuolumne and Calaveras government offices are closed today, in addition to Sonora City Hall and Angels Camp City Hall.

State and federal offices are also closed, including the DMV and the Stanislaus National Forest. Schools are closed, and so are the post offices, the stock market, and the banks.

The Sonora City Council typically meets on the third Monday of the month, but this week’s meeting has been canceled, so the next meeting will be Monday, March 6.

Some businesses will be closed today, so you may want to call ahead before heading over there.

President’s Day is in recognition of the birthday of the first president, George Washington. In 1968 the US Congress officially passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act to be recognized on the third Monday of February.