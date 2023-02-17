Two Young Girls Involved In Utility Vehicle Crash

UTV rolled on its side View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA – A Calaveras County crash involving a utility vehicle (UTV) occupied by two young girls left a little girl injured yesterday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Hedgepeth Road, north of Highway 26, in Rancho Calaveras, Wednesday. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) found a UTV that had rolled onto its left side with one little girl suffering from an arm injury. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The CHP is investigating what caused the crash. CCF officials shared, “Both girls were wearing seatbelts, preventing severe injuries.”