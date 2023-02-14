Feinstein Not Seeking Re-election In 2024

California Senator Diane Feinstein View Photo

Sonora, CA — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced today that she will be retiring after 30 years in office.

Feinstein released this statement, “I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.”

Feinstein is one of the Senate’s few remaining veterans of the so-called Year of the Woman, referring to several women who were elected to the male-dominated chamber during the 1992 election. Her supporters say she gained a reputation as a pragmatic centrist who left a mark on political battles over issues ranging from reproductive rights to environmental protection.

Feinstein turns 90 in June and is the oldest member of Congress. She has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness. Regarding serving out her term, Feinstein noted, “I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.”

Feinstein was the first woman to serve as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and the first female mayor of San Francisco. In the Senate, she was the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, called her “a titan” of the Senate who, among her accomplishments, steered billions of federal dollars to California for environmental protection.

Governor Gavin Newsom had this reaction to her retirement: “Throughout her career, Senator Feinstein has worked tirelessly across the aisle to advance tremendous progress on priorities that matter deeply to Americans. Her lifetime of service and leadership has made our country fairer, safer and stronger, and I am proud to call her a mentor and a friend. California and the nation owe Senator Feinstein a deep debt of gratitude.”

One of Feinstein’s top priorities has been to broaden the nation’s gun restrictions, a contentious topic, but one she says she will continue to focus on until her current term ends, stating, “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Some prominent Democrats, including U.S. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, did not wait for her retirement announcement and have already thrown their hats into the ring.

Feinsteins’ entire statement can be viewed by clicking here.