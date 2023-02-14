Random Acts Of Kindness Week Declared

Kindness Week Proclamation View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Kindness is being celebrated in Calaveras County.

This morning the board of supervisors unanimously declared this as “Random Acts of Kindness Week.”

It is part of a movement that dates back to 1994 when Jim and Judy Bergantz, the former owners of Bergantz Nursery in Angels Camp, started the Seeds of Kindness initiative.

The effort received a boost from the Angels Camp City Council in 1995 when the city leaders declared February 17 of each year as “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” and the city as a “Kindness Zone.”

The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors followed in 2010 by starting to recognize “Random Acts of Kindness Week.”

Calaveras Schools, organizations, and businesses are encouraged to raise awareness and encourage kindness. For 2023, 5,000 light blue rapid wristbands with the message “Kindness Starts With Me,” have been purchased. When a ribbon bearer sees an act of kindness being done, they are to sign the back of it, and pass it along. Blue ribbons are available for groups like schools, upon request.

