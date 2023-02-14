Cloudy
Early Morning Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Avery, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Moran Road near the intersection of Love Creek Road.

The CHP says it is between Pine Brook and Avery Middle School.

The crash was reported to officials shortly before 3:30am. The Calaveras County Coroner was sent to the scene.

No details have been released about the vehicle involved in the crash. A tow truck is also on the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area.

  Traffic Alert