Second Week of February Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from February 12th to the 18th.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road (mile marker 12.7 to 15.8) grinding and paving will require breaks that will delay traffic for about five minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 26 from the Campo Seco Turnpike to Paloma Road one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill to Pool Station Road one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne county, from Moccasin Creek 22 miles to Bear Valley Road in Mariposa county, one-way traffic control will allow for more shoulder work. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 at Old Wards Ferry (mile marker 1.6) the right shoulder is restricted for fence work. The work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 at Old Wards Ferry Road (mile marker 30.7) one-way traffic control will be in place for utility work. The work is planned for Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 120 in the area of Tulloch Road work on the road wash-out is scheduled to continue from 10:30 am to midnight until the roadway is fixed. One of the two lanes remains closed as the work is done.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.