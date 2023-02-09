Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region

CA Tree Mortality View Photo

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located.

It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident following the multiyear drought.

Breaking down the numbers, Siskiyou County, to the north, was the hardest hit, with 4.1 million dead trees. Locally, Tuolumne County had 2.2 million, Mariposa County had 970,000, Calaveras County had 390,000, and Amador County had 160,000.

Of note, there was a significant 1,650% increase in the number of Douglas Fir’s found dead. It was 170,000 in 2021 and up to 3 million last year. There was also a 691% increase in the amount of dead White Fir.

Dead trees can act as kindling during large fire events. CAL Fire Chief Joe Tyler says, “As we tackle California’s wildfire and forestry challenges, tree mortality remains a major concern for the state.

You can read the full Forest Service report by clicking here.